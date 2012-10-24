Delta sees breakeven or $25 mln refinery contribution in Q4

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
NEW YORK Oct 24 Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it was pleased with the turnaround at its 185,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania and that it expected a breakeven or $25 million contribution in the December quarter.
The company expects to be at full production in the first quarter of 2013. Jet fuel production from the plant began in September.
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
