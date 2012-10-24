版本:
Delta sees breakeven or $25 mln refinery contribution in Q4

NEW YORK Oct 24 Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it was pleased with the turnaround at its 185,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania and that it expected a breakeven or $25 million contribution in the December quarter.

The company expects to be at full production in the first quarter of 2013. Jet fuel production from the plant began in September.

