Dominion begins construction at $1.1 bln VA natgas plant

June 1 Dominion Virginia Power, a subsidiary of Dominion Resources Inc, began construction work at its $1.1-billion natural gas-fired Warren County Power Station in Virginia, with a plan to start commercial operation by late 2014.

The 1,300-megawatt power station will help the company to meet growing demand for electricity from 2.4 million customers, Dominion said in a statement dated May 31.

The power plant is projected to save its customers more than $100 million in fuel costs in its first year of operation. It is projected to require about 30 employees to operate.

Dominion is building the plant in close proximity to Northern Virginia, which is a growing, high-demand region, the company said.

"It would supply enough electricity for 325,000 homes at peak demand," it added.

The company is projected to need 4,000 megawatts of additional electricity by 2022 to meet the peak demand from its customers, the release said.