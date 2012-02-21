版本:
UPDATE 2-Exelon shuts PA Limerick 1 reactor to refuel

Feb 21 Exelon Corp's 
1,130-megawatt Unit 1 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in
Pennsylvania shut for a refueling outage on Monday, the company
said in a statement.	
     "During the outage, trained technicians will be installing
new adjustable speed drives on Unit 1's massive core circulating
pumps," Exelon said.	
    Nearly one-third of the reactor's fuel will be replaced and
workers will perform cabling upgrades on the unit along with
other equipment upgrades, safety inspections and plant
improvements, the company said.	
    The unit normally shuts for refueling for about a month.
However, the upgrades could possibly lead to a longer outage.	
    The reactor last shut for refueling from about March 22 to
April 13, 2010, and is on a 24-month refueling cycle.   	
    Meanwhile, Limerick 2 was operating at full power.     	
----------------------------------------------------------	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE 
STATE:      Pennsylvania     
COUNTY:     Montgomery     
TOWN:       Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of    	
            Philadelphia     
OPERATOR:   Exelon Nuclear     
OWNER(S):   Exelon Corp     
CAPACITY:   2,264 MW     
UNIT(S):    1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water	
            reactor    	
            2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water    	
            reactor     
FUEL:       Nuclear     
DISPATCH:   Baseload     	
TIMELINE:     
1969 -      Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now Exelon)	
            selects the site     
1974 -      Construction starts following community protests	
            and other delays     
1984 -      Unit 1 starts producing power     
1986 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service     
1989 -      Unit 2 starts producing power     
1990 -      Unit 2 enters service     
2011 -      Exelon plans to file with the NRC for 20-year	
            extensions of the original 40-year operating	
            licenses     
2024 -      Unit 1 license expires     
2029 -      Unit 2 license expires

