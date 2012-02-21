UPDATE 2-Exelon shuts PA Limerick 1 reactor to refuel

Feb 21 Exelon Corp's 1,130-megawatt Unit 1 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania shut for a refueling outage on Monday, the company said in a statement. "During the outage, trained technicians will be installing new adjustable speed drives on Unit 1's massive core circulating pumps," Exelon said. Nearly one-third of the reactor's fuel will be replaced and workers will perform cabling upgrades on the unit along with other equipment upgrades, safety inspections and plant improvements, the company said. The unit normally shuts for refueling for about a month. However, the upgrades could possibly lead to a longer outage. The reactor last shut for refueling from about March 22 to April 13, 2010, and is on a 24-month refueling cycle. Meanwhile, Limerick 2 was operating at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Montgomery TOWN: Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Philadelphia OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon Corp CAPACITY: 2,264 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water reactor 2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1969 - Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now Exelon) selects the site 1974 - Construction starts following community protests and other delays 1984 - Unit 1 starts producing power 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1989 - Unit 2 starts producing power 1990 - Unit 2 enters service 2011 - Exelon plans to file with the NRC for 20-year extensions of the original 40-year operating licenses 2024 - Unit 1 license expires 2029 - Unit 2 license expires