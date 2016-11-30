Exxon Louisiana refinery poorly maintained, environmentalists say

HOUSTON Nov 29 A Louisiana environmental group
said on Tuesday that ExxonMobil Corp's Baton Rouge,
Louisiana, refinery, where four workers were burned in a Nov. 22
fire, has been poorly maintained for years.
The Louisiana Bucket Brigade, which works to improve safety
and reduce pollution from refineries and chemical plants in the
state, highlighted findings of a 2012 U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency inspection of the refinery as showing
long-standing flaws in maintenance.
"This accident fits in a pattern of a poorly maintained
facility that has consistent and constant accidents," Anne
Rolfes, director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, said on
Tuesday.
An Exxon spokeswoman on Tuesday criticized the Bucket
Brigade's work.
"We have not read this latest report, but the Bucket
Brigade's previous reports have consistently contained
deliberate inaccuracies and misrepresent industry activities,"
spokeswoman Ashley Alemayehu said.
The 2012 EPA inspection found fault with Exxon's maintenance
of some equipment and certain procedures at the Baton Rouge
refinery.
The cause of the Nov. 22 fire has not been determined. The
U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the U.S.
Chemical Safety Board are investigating the blaze on an
alkylation unit.
Last week, the safety board said six workers were injured.
Four were admitted to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical
condition.
As of Friday, one of the injured was listed in fair
condition and the other three were in serious condition,
according to a report by the Baton Rouge Advocate.
A hospital spokesman did not reply to a request on Tuesday
for information on the workers' conditions.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)