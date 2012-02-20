Exxon Baton Rouge refinery reports malfunction -filing

HOUSTON Feb 19 Exxon Mobil Corp's 502,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reported an equipment failure that triggered flaring on Saturday, according to a notice filed by the refinery with federal and state pollution regulators.

A refinery uses its safety flare to burn off hydrocarbons when processing units are unable to process them normally.

The Baton Rouge refinery is the second largest in the United States.