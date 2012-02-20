版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 01:14 BJT

Exxon says Baton Rouge refinery ops normal after upset

HOUSTON, Feb 20 Exxon Mobil Corp's 502,000
barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery was
operating normally on Monday after an equipment failure on
Saturday, said a company spokeswoman.	
    A compressor failed at the refinery on Saturday and was
fixed the same day, said Exxon spokeswoman Jennifer Hughes. She
did not identify on which unit the compressor was located. The
compressor failure triggered flaring at the refinery.	
    The Baton Rouge refinery is the second largest in the United
States.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐