Exxon says Baton Rouge refinery ops normal after upset

HOUSTON, Feb 20 Exxon Mobil Corp's 502,000 barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery was operating normally on Monday after an equipment failure on Saturday, said a company spokeswoman. A compressor failed at the refinery on Saturday and was fixed the same day, said Exxon spokeswoman Jennifer Hughes. She did not identify on which unit the compressor was located. The compressor failure triggered flaring at the refinery. The Baton Rouge refinery is the second largest in the United States.