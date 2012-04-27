Union says Exxon stalling Baton Rouge contract talks

* USW says Exxon has failed to offer key safety provision
* Talks for a new contract to continue till mid-June
HOUSTON, April 27 Negotiations for a new
contract covering hourly workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's
refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana have stalled over a
disagreement on worker safety, The United Steelwokers union
(USW) said on F rid ay.
An Exxon spokeswoman said the company had no immediate
comment about contract talks at the 502,000 barrel per day (bpd)
refinery, Exxon's second-largest refinery and the country's
third largest.
The USW said Exxon has failed to offer a key safety
provision of the national contract agreed to by oil companies
and the USW in February, and which four of Exxon's refineries
approved at that time.
"All ExxonMobil management has to do is treat us equally,
give us the same (national agreement) as they have offered to
Billings, Beaumont, Torrance and Chalmette (refineries)," said
Kenneth Duke, president of the USW local union in Baton Rouge.
"This is all the company has to do to bring us a contract that
we can ratify."
Specifically, the union said Exxon has not offered to Baton
Rouge workers a contract with a provision for a process safety
representative that USW and the company would appoint at the
refinery.
That position is intended to focus on safety and reliability
in the refinery production process as opposed to general safety.
Federal safety investigators have criticized so-called
"slips-trips-and-falls" general safety programs as providing a
false sense of security about safety at oil refineries when
potentially catastrophic problems are developing with refining
process equipment.
While most U.S. refineries agreed to the national contract
in February, the contracts at several refineries expire after
the national agreement was reached.
The agreement between Exxon and USW at Baton Rouge expired
on March 31, but there is 75-day contract extension in place to
continue talks. The talks will continue until mid-June.