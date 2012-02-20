Exxon prevents Baytown HCU shutdown after false alarm

HOUSTON, Feb 20 Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery prevented the shutdown of a hydrocracking unit on Sunday after an alarm incorrectly indicated a problem on the unit, a company spokeswoman said. Operators on the unit were able to identify the false alarm and prevent the shutdown from beginning, said Exxon spokeswoman Neely Nelson. The Baytown refinery is the largest in the United States.