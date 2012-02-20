版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 01:35 BJT

Exxon prevents Baytown HCU shutdown after false alarm

HOUSTON, Feb 20 Exxon Mobil Corp's 
560,640 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery prevented
the shutdown of a hydrocracking unit on Sunday after an alarm
incorrectly indicated a problem on the unit, a company
spokeswoman said.	
    Operators on the unit were able to identify the false alarm
and prevent the shutdown from beginning, said Exxon spokeswoman
Neely Nelson.	
    The Baytown refinery is the largest in the United States.

