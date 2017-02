HOUSTON Aug 1 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) as begun turnarounds on hydroformer, hydrotreater and several aromatics units at its 560,640 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, a spokeswoman said.

The refinery had already started a turnaround on a flexicoker unit in mid-July. [ID:nWEN5335]

Spokeswoman Neely Nelson said on Monday that durations of the turnarounds will vary, "but on average will last a couple of months." (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)