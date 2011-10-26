Exxon briefly cuts output at Baytown FCC -filing

HOUSTON Oct 26 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 560,640 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery briefly cut production on a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Tuesday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators on Wednesday.

Exxon cut the feedstock going to FCCU No. 2 at the refinery after a wet gas compressor shut down due to an electrical issue, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

"The event has ended," said Exxon spokeswoman Neely Nelson. "The unit is operational. There was no impact on production." (Reporting by Erwin Seba)