Exxon returning Beaumont HCU to normal ops

* Exxon Mobil says working to restart coker
HOUSTON May 14 Exxon Mobil Corp's
344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery has
restarted a hydrocracking unit and was working to return it to
normal operation on Monday, a company spokeswoman said.
"The Beaumont Refinery HDC unit has been restreamed and is
returning to normal operations," Exxon spokeswoman Kathleen
Jackson said.
The hydrocracker was taken out of production on Thursday.
The company is also working to restart a compressor on the
coking unit, Jackson said. The coker malfunctioned on Saturday,
according to regulatory filings Exxon made on Saturday.