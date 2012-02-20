Exxon Beaumont refinery returns coker to normal ops -filing

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
HOUSTON Feb 19 Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery returned a coking unit to normal operations on Sunday following a compressor malfunction, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.
A coker increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude oil and produces petroleum coke, a coal substitute.
The Beaumont refinery also reported a malfunction on the coking unit on Friday and Saturday, according to notices filed with state and federal regulators.
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.