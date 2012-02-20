Exxon Beaumont refinery returns coker to normal ops -filing

HOUSTON Feb 19 Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery returned a coking unit to normal operations on Sunday following a compressor malfunction, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

A coker increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude oil and produces petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

The Beaumont refinery also reported a malfunction on the coking unit on Friday and Saturday, according to notices filed with state and federal regulators.