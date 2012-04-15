Exxon Beaumont Refinery gasoline unit resumes ops -filing

HOUSTON, April 15 Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit to production on Saturday after a compressor malfunction, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

"The refinery anticipates minimal impact to production," according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The compressor on the FCC malfunctioned on Saturday morning and returned to operation about 11 hours later, according to the notice.