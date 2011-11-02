Power blip hits Exxon's Beaumont TX refinery-trade

Nov 2 A power outage early Wednesday affected Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to trade sources.

News of the outage boosted cash gasoline differentials by 1/2 cent per gallon to 1/2 cent under December RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange before word spread that the plant was resuming normal operations, traders said.

"I hear they are restarting now," a Gulf Coast refined products trader said.

An Exxon spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Alden Bentley)