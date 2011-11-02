Power blip hits Exxon's Beaumont TX refinery-trade

BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
Nov 2 A power outage early Wednesday affected Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to trade sources.
News of the outage boosted cash gasoline differentials by 1/2 cent per gallon to 1/2 cent under December RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange before word spread that the plant was resuming normal operations, traders said.
"I hear they are restarting now," a Gulf Coast refined products trader said.
An Exxon spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote the clothing line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, one day after Trump attacked a retailer for dropping it.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.