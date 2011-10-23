Exxon Beaumont gasoline unit malfunctions

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
Oct 23 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit malfunctioned at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday after a power plant tripped offline, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.
Exxon was able to bring the power plant back into production by Sunday afternoon, but "anticipates some impact to production," according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
An estimated 43,661 pounds of sulfur dioxide were among the pollutants released into the atmosphere during the malfunction, according to the notice.
The Beaumont refinery has a capacity of 344,500 barrels per day. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.