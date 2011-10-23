Exxon Beaumont gasoline unit malfunctions

Oct 23 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit malfunctioned at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday after a power plant tripped offline, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Exxon was able to bring the power plant back into production by Sunday afternoon, but "anticipates some impact to production," according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

An estimated 43,661 pounds of sulfur dioxide were among the pollutants released into the atmosphere during the malfunction, according to the notice.

The Beaumont refinery has a capacity of 344,500 barrels per day. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)