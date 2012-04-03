Exxon Beaumont: pump fails at gas plant -filing

April 2 Exxon Mobil Corp reported a pump in the gas compressor plant failed late Monday at its 344,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

"Refinery anticipates no impact to production as a result of this event," the company said in a filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The filing also showed the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker as a source of emissions due to the event.