Exxon Beaumont: pump fails at gas plant -filing

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 2 Exxon Mobil Corp reported a pump in the gas compressor plant failed late Monday at its 344,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Beaumont, Texas.
"Refinery anticipates no impact to production as a result of this event," the company said in a filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The filing also showed the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker as a source of emissions due to the event.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.