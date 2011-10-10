Exxon says Billings refinery rates back to normal

BRIEF-CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS REPORTS Q1 LOSS $0.01 PER SHARE FROM CONT OPS
* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
Oct 10 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said operations were back to normal at its 60,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Billings, Montana, after a crude pipeline returned to full rates.
Earlier this year, Exxon shut down its Silvertip pipeline after it leaked into the Yellowstone River. The pipeline has since restarted and the refinery had operated at reduced rates since the Silvertip crude oil pipeline was shut July 1 after leaking about 1,000 barrels of crude into the Yellowstone River. The 40,000 bpd pipeline restarted Sept. 24.
* Orvana reports first quarter financial results; operations positioned to deliver increased gold production
Feb 7 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , best known for its hugely popular "Grand Theft Auto" video game series, cut its profit forecast for its fiscal year 2017, largely due to higher royalty payments.