Exxon says Billings refinery rates back to normal

Oct 10 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said operations were back to normal at its 60,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Billings, Montana, after a crude pipeline returned to full rates.

Earlier this year, Exxon shut down its Silvertip pipeline after it leaked into the Yellowstone River. The pipeline has since restarted and the refinery had operated at reduced rates since the Silvertip crude oil pipeline was shut July 1 after leaking about 1,000 barrels of crude into the Yellowstone River. The 40,000 bpd pipeline restarted Sept. 24.