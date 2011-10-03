Exxon says Montana refinery ramping up production

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 3 (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Monday it was increasing production rates at its 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Billings, Montana, more than a week after the restart of a crude oil pipeline that supplies it.
"The refinery should resume normal operations very soon," Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore said.
The refinery had operated at reduced rates since the Silvertip crude oil pipeline was shut July 1 after leaking about 1,000 barrels of crude into the Yellowstone River. The 40,000 bpd pipeline restarted Sept. 24. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.