Exxon says Montana refinery ramping up production

Oct 3 (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Monday it was increasing production rates at its 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Billings, Montana, more than a week after the restart of a crude oil pipeline that supplies it.

"The refinery should resume normal operations very soon," Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore said.

The refinery had operated at reduced rates since the Silvertip crude oil pipeline was shut July 1 after leaking about 1,000 barrels of crude into the Yellowstone River. The 40,000 bpd pipeline restarted Sept. 24. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)