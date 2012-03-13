版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Exxon shuts gas compressor at Channahon refinery

March 13 Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday announced the shutdown of a gas compressor unit at its 238,600-barrel-per-day refinery in Channahon, Illinois, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The shutdown took place at 20:17 pm, local time, Monday, the filing said.

