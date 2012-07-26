Exxon restarts California refinery after work-traders

HOUSTON, July 26 Exxon Mobil Corp has restarted units at its 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance, California, after finishing planned work, traders said on Thursday.

An Exxon spokeswoman confirmed a regulatory filing late Wednesday that reported planned flaring for Thursday through Saturday at the plant, but did not say whether units that were shut for maintenance had restarted.

A West Coast trader said on Thursday that the refinery was "back up in full operation."

Exxon in early June confirmed that the plant had shut a hydrogen unit and planned to shut a coking unit and hydrotreater for an overhaul.