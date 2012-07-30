Exxon: Maintenance finished at California refinery

HOUSTON, July 30 Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed on Monday that planned work had wrapped up at its 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance, California.

A spokeswoman said the maintenance began on June 4. Units involved in the work included a hydrogen unit, a hydrotreater and a coking unit.

Last week, West Coast refined products traders said the refinery was restarting.