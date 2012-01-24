版本:
2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Exxon reports equipment restart at Joliet refinery

Jan 24 Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday reported an equipment restart and flaring at its 238,600-barrels-per-day (bpd) Joliet, Illinois refinery, according to a filing with National Response Center.

The incident happened around 6:42 AM local time and the filing did not identify the unit involved.

The restart has been completed, the filing added.

