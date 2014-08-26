Exxon shutting FCC at Baytown TX refinery for work -IIR

HOUSTON Aug 26 Exxon Mobil Corp began
shutting down a 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) fluid catalytic
cracking unit (FCCU) and a 21,000 bpd alkylation unit this week
for planned work at its 560,500 bpd refinery in Baytown, Texas,
according to energy market information firm IIR Energy.
IIR said on Tuesday that the shutdown began on Monday and
the work would last 35 days. The maintenance was planned, and
the duration is within the norm for FCC turnarounds, which
generally last 35 to 48 days, according to a person familiar
with the work.
Exxon Mobil didn not immediately respond to requests for
comment on the work.
Energy intelligence firm Genscape reported earlier on
Tuesday that the FCCU showed decreased activity, with
intermittent flaring seen from two flare towers near the unit
since Monday.
U.S. Gulf Coast cash gasoline differentials were higher on
Tuesday, but traders largely attributed the difference to
prompt trade switching to October RBOB futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rather than the Baytown turnaround, which
had been anticipated.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays in Houston and Jessica Resnick-Ault
in New York)