Handover of Exxon's Torrance refinery to PBF may slip by 1 month to Aug 1- sources

HOUSTON, June 6 The handover of Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel per day Torrance, California refinery to PBF Energy may slip by a month to August 1 due to ongoing maintenance at the facility, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The refiner is still waiting for a fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) compressor to return from repairs in Houston, one of the sources said.

Meanwhile, a hydrocracker compressor that went down last week has not returned to operations, one source said.

A spokesman for Exxon on Monday said the handover is expected to be complete by mid-2016, and declined to comment on the repairs.

A spokesperson for PBF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton and Erwin Seba)