Gasoline unit at Exxon's Torrance refinery running at 75 pct

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
HOUSTON May 19 A fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) at Exxon Mobil's 149,000 barrel per day Torrance refinery near Los Angeles is running at 75 percent due to repairs on one of its compressors, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The repairs are expected to last up to 30 days, the source said.
The FCC went down last February following an explosion, but must be in working condition for Exxon to transfer ownership of the facility to PBF Energy by the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter