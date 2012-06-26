版本:
Exxon says Torrance refinery breakdown impacts output

HOUSTON, June 26 Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Torrance, California, refinery expected minimal impact from the breakdown overnight of an unidentified unit, a company spokeswoman said.

"There is minimal impact to production," said Exxon spokeswoman Gesuina Paras. "Exxon Mobil expects to meet its contractual commitments."

Gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market climbed 3.5 cents a gallon on news of the Exxon malfunction.

