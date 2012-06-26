Exxon says Torrance refinery breakdown impacts output

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
HOUSTON, June 26 Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Torrance, California, refinery expected minimal impact from the breakdown overnight of an unidentified unit, a company spokeswoman said.
"There is minimal impact to production," said Exxon spokeswoman Gesuina Paras. "Exxon Mobil expects to meet its contractual commitments."
Gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market climbed 3.5 cents a gallon on news of the Exxon malfunction.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.