版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 06:18 BJT

UPDATE 1-Exxon's says Torrance production unimpaired by fire

HOUSTON, June 12 Exxon Mobil Corp. said on Tuesday that production was unimpaired at its 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Torrance, California, refinery after a brief Monday afternoon fire that was quickly extinguished by the plant's in-house firefighting department.

"The cause of the event is under investigation," said Exxon spokeswoman Gesuina Paras. "There were no injuries to personnel and no impact to production."

Capt. Steve Deuel of the Torrance Fire Department said vacuum gasoil was found leaking from a transmission line after the fire was put out.

Vacuum gasoil, an intermediate product, is usually produced by a crude distillation unit and is made into gasoline in a catalytic cracking unit.

The line, where the fire broke out, was a transmission pipe not associated with any specific unit, Deuel said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐