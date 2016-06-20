3 injured as crane falls at Exxon Torrance refinery - city official

HOUSTON, June 20 Three workers were injured when a 300-ton crane tipped over at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel per day refinery in Torrance, California, a city official said on Monday.

Water was being used to prevent a possible fire at the site and the three contract workers had minor injuries, the official said.

Exxon said there was an accident.

