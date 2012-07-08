Exxon L.A. refinery reports flaring -filing

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
HOUSTON, July 8 Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California reported flaring on Sunday as it continued to perform a planned overhaul on three units, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.
Exxon began a planned overhaul on a coker, a hydrotreater and a hydrogen unit in early June.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.