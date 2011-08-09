Exxon says L.A. refinery unit hit by breakdown

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 6
Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON Aug 9 A breakdown on an unidentified unit triggered flaring on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, a company spokeswoman said.
"At approximately 1:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) the Torrance Refinery submitted an unplanned flaring notification due to an equipment breakdown in one of its units," said Barbara Burgett in a statement. "The refinery continues to operate and we expect to meet our contractual commitments." (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.
Feb 5 Tiffany & Co on Sunday said Frederic Cumenal has stepped down as chief executive officer, after what the upscale jeweler called disappointing financial results.