Exxon says L.A. refinery operations normal

BRIEF-Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
HOUSTON Aug 11 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California was operating normally on Thursday, two days after a breakdown on an unidentified unit.
"The refinery is operating normally," said Exxon spokeswoman Barbara Burgett in a statement.
The refinery worked for two days to restore normal production after the breakdown. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded a charge of $499 million.