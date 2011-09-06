版本:
Exxon says Torrance refinery operating after upset

 HOUSTON, Sept 6 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N)
149,500-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance,
California sustained an equipment failure on Tuesday but
continued to operate, a company spokeswoman said.
 The refinery would be able to meet its obligations to
consumers, Exxon spokeswoman Barbara Burgett said.
 She declined to say which equipment failed and whether it
had returned to operation. Wholesale gasoline prices were
falling in the Los Angeles market on Tuesday.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)

