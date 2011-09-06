Exxon says Torrance refinery operating after upset

BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - "In the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume"
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
HOUSTON, Sept 6 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N)
149,500-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance,
California sustained an equipment failure on Tuesday but
continued to operate, a company spokeswoman said.
The refinery would be able to meet its obligations to consumers, Exxon spokeswoman Barbara Burgett said.
She declined to say which equipment failed and whether it had returned to operation. Wholesale gasoline prices were falling in the Los Angeles market on Tuesday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority