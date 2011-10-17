Exxon says L.A. refinery ops normal after breakdown

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Oct 17 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, was operating normally on Monday following a Saturday breakdown, a company spokeswoman said.
Production at the refinery was not affected by the breakdown, said Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore.
Exxon reported the breakdown in a notice filed Saturday with California pollution regulators. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: