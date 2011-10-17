版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 18日 星期二 02:50 BJT

Exxon says L.A. refinery ops normal after breakdown

Oct 17 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, was operating normally on Monday following a Saturday breakdown, a company spokeswoman said.

Production at the refinery was not affected by the breakdown, said Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore.

Exxon reported the breakdown in a notice filed Saturday with California pollution regulators. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

