Flint Hills reports unit restart at Corpus Christi

Nov 9 Flint Hills Resources FHR.UL reported startup of a mid-crude unit on Wednesday at the west plant of its 290,078 barrel-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, which led to release of benzene and sulfur dioxide, according to a filing with regulators.

Two flaring events occurred with the startup of the mid-crude unit, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

"At this point, the root cause or causes of the events have not been determined. Both incidents will be investigated to determine the root cause of each event," the filing added. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)