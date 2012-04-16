版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 02:32 BJT

Flint Hills, TX, HCU issue causes flaring-sources

HOUSTON, April 16 A hydrocracking unit (HCU) malfunction triggered flaring on Monday morning in the west plant at Flint Hills Resources 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A Flint Hills spokeswoman declined to discuss the unit involved in the Monday morning incident, which temporarily shut some roads adjoining the refinery's west plant.

A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to produce motor fuel like diesel, which has become an attractive export for U.S. refiners.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐