Flint Hills Corpus Christi refinery reports flaring -filing

HOUSTON, March 4 Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported flaring on Sunday at its West Plant, according to notice from the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee.

The notice said the flaring was required by operating conditions at the refinery.

