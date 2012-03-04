Flint Hills Corpus Christi refinery reports flaring -filing

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 4 Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported flaring on Sunday at its West Plant, according to notice from the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee.
The notice said the flaring was required by operating conditions at the refinery.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.