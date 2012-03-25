版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 25日 星期日 23:51 BJT

Flint Hills' Texas refinery shuts coker-filing

HOUSTON, March 25 Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery shut a coking unit and attempted to restart a hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit in the West Plant on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The coker was shut for repairs to an exchanger and the alkylation unit had been shut for repairs.

A coker increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute, from residual oil. An alkylation unit converts refining byproducts into octane boosting blend components for gasoline.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐