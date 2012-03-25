Flint Hills' Texas refinery shuts coker-filing

BRIEF-American Electric Power announces retirement of Vice Chairman
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
HOUSTON, March 25 Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery shut a coking unit and attempted to restart a hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit in the West Plant on Friday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators.
The coker was shut for repairs to an exchanger and the alkylation unit had been shut for repairs.
A coker increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute, from residual oil. An alkylation unit converts refining byproducts into octane boosting blend components for gasoline.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
* Wintergreen Advisers LLC says it files court complaint against Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co to vindicate its right to propose director nominees