Hess' Port Reading refinery operating normally after Monday's snag

NEW YORK May 8 Hess Corp's 70,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey was operating normally on Tuesday after Monday's brief flaring caused by a malfunction in a compressor.

"The Port Reading refinery continues to operate normally," a spokeswoman for the company said.

On Monday morning flaring in a compressor caused plumes of black smoke from the plant but the incident was very brief, according to the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection.