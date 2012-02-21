Hess says Port Reading, NJ, operations normal after planned work

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters)- - Hess Corp said on Tuesday its 70,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, had resumed normal operations after it returned from a planned shutdown. "Our Port Reading facility has resumed normal production," said a company spokeswoman.

The fluid catalytic cracking unit was shut down in early February to repair the unit, which was using an excess amount of catalyst. The unit was successfully restarted on Saturday.