版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 07:26 BJT

Hess says Port Reading back to normal operations

HOUSTON Aug 28 Hess Corp's (HES.N) 70,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery had returned to normal operations on Sunday night following the passage of Hurricane Irene, a company spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

