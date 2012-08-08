HollyFrontier says Tulsa refinery repair will take weeks

NEW YORK Aug 8 HollyFrontier Corp said Wednesday repairs at its 70,300- barrel-per-day Tulsa East refinery in Oklahoma, following an early August fire in a diesel hydrotreater unit, could take six to eight weeks.

The Dallas, Texas refiner said its neighboring 85,000-bpd Texas West plant was running at "full speed."

Holly plans a major turnaround at the Tulsa West plant in the fourth quarter after it completes planned work on units at the 25,050-bpd Wood Cross, Utah plant and its 47,000-bpd Cheyenne, Wyoming refinery in the third quarter.