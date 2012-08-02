Tanker on fire at HollyFrontier's Tulsa refinery -report

Aug 2 A tanker was on fire at HollyFrontier Corp's Tulsa, Oklahoma, refinery early on Thursday, the krmg.com news website reported.

"Smoke could be seen as flames lit up the sky about 2:30 a.m. (local time) Thursday as Holly crews battled the fire," the report said.

There were no reports of injury and the Tulsa Fire Department was put on stand-by as the company's fire crews were trying to put out the fire.

A company representative from Holly was not immediately available for comment.