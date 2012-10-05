HollyFrontier: Tulsa East refinery at normal rates

NEW YORK Oct 5 HollyFrontier Corp said on Friday it had returned its 70,300-barrels-per-day Tulsa East refinery in Oklahoma to normal rates after the company completed repairs on a diesel hydrotreater damaged by an August fire.

HollyFrontier had said on Aug. 8 that repairs would take six to eight weeks.

"The work was completed within that time frame," spokeswoman Julia Heidenreich said, without specifying the exact date of the restart.