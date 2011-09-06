UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier plans work at three plants

* HollyFrontier planning two big turnarounds for 2012

* Brief work on hydrotreater slated for October

HOUSTON, Sept 6 HollyFrontier Corp ( HFC.N ) will conduct planned work on a hydrotreater next month at its 138,000-barrels-per-day refinery in El Dorado, Kansas, and bigger maintenance projects at two other plants in 2012, CEO Mike Jennings said on Tuesday.

Jennings, speaking to analysts at the Barclays Capital 2011 CEO Energy-Power Conference, also said that early next year, a month-long plant-wide turnaround is slated for the company's 155,300-bpd Tulsa, Oklahoma refinery.

A major turnaround will take place at its 105,000-bpd refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, he said.

He said the hydrotreater work at the Kansas refinery "might amount to a few days of lost production, but it's not major."

Beyond that, he said the company plans no significant maintenance for the rest of 2011.

The two 2012 projects will be more extensive, Jennings said. He also said the company was planning maintenance work on its 47,000 bpd refinery in Cheyenne, Wyoming, but that late 2012 work had a "good chance" of being moved to 2013. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Andrea Evans)