UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier plans work at three plants

 * HollyFrontier planning two big turnarounds for 2012
 * Brief work on hydrotreater slated for October
 (Adds details, quote, paras 4-6)
 HOUSTON, Sept 6 HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) will
conduct planned work on a hydrotreater next month at its
138,000-barrels-per-day refinery in El Dorado, Kansas, and
bigger maintenance projects at two other plants in 2012, CEO
Mike Jennings said on Tuesday.
 Jennings, speaking to analysts at the Barclays Capital 2011
CEO Energy-Power Conference, also said that early next year, a
month-long plant-wide turnaround is slated for the company's
155,300-bpd Tulsa, Oklahoma refinery.
 A major turnaround will take place at its 105,000-bpd
refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, he said.
 He said the hydrotreater work at the Kansas refinery "might
amount to a few days of lost production, but it's not major."
 Beyond that, he said the company plans no significant
maintenance for the rest of 2011.
 The two 2012 projects will be more extensive, Jennings
said. He also said the company was planning maintenance work on
its 47,000 bpd refinery in Cheyenne, Wyoming, but that late
2012 work had a "good chance" of being moved to 2013.
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Andrea Evans)

