HollyFrontier plans big 2012 turnarounds

Nov 8 HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) CEO Mike Jennings said on Tuesday that 2012 will be a "fairly heavy turnaround year" for the company with two big works planned for the first and fourth quarters.

He told analysts during the company's third-quarter earnings call that said the work will be at the company's 105,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Artesia, New Mexico, and its 155,300 bpd refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He also said some smaller scaled maintenance was planned in the fourth quarter this year at the Tulsa plant, as well as its 47,000 bpd Cheyenne, Wyoming, and 138,000 bpd El Dorado, Kansas, plants. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)