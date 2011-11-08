HollyFrontier plans big 2012 turnarounds

BRIEF-First NBC appoints Carl Chaney as CEO
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
Nov 8 HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) CEO Mike Jennings said on Tuesday that 2012 will be a "fairly heavy turnaround year" for the company with two big works planned for the first and fourth quarters.
He told analysts during the company's third-quarter earnings call that said the work will be at the company's 105,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Artesia, New Mexico, and its 155,300 bpd refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He also said some smaller scaled maintenance was planned in the fourth quarter this year at the Tulsa plant, as well as its 47,000 bpd Cheyenne, Wyoming, and 138,000 bpd El Dorado, Kansas, plants. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
* MediWound ltd - EMA has endorsed extension of children innovative debridement study (cids) population to include patients age one to 18
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said on Monday.