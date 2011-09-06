版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 01:17 BJT

HollyFrontier plans work at three plants

 HOUSTON, Sept 6 HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) will
conduct planned work on a hydrotreater next month at its
138,000-barrels-per-day refinery in El Dorado, Kansas, and
bigger maintenance projects at two other plants in 2012, CEO
Mike Jennings said on Tuesday.
 Jennings, speaking to analysts at the Barclays Capital 2011
CEO Energy-Power Conference, said that early next year, a
month-long plant-wide turnaround is slated for the company's
155,300-bpd Tulsa, Oklahoma refinery.
 A major turnaround will take place at its 105,000-bpd
refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, he said.
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐