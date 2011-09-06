HollyFrontier plans work at three plants

HOUSTON, Sept 6 HollyFrontier Corp ( HFC.N ) will conduct planned work on a hydrotreater next month at its 138,000-barrels-per-day refinery in El Dorado, Kansas, and bigger maintenance projects at two other plants in 2012, CEO Mike Jennings said on Tuesday.

Jennings, speaking to analysts at the Barclays Capital 2011 CEO Energy-Power Conference, said that early next year, a month-long plant-wide turnaround is slated for the company's 155,300-bpd Tulsa, Oklahoma refinery.

A major turnaround will take place at its 105,000-bpd refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, he said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)