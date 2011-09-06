HollyFrontier plans work at three plants

BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - "In the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume"
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
HOUSTON, Sept 6 HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) will
conduct planned work on a hydrotreater next month at its
138,000-barrels-per-day refinery in El Dorado, Kansas, and
bigger maintenance projects at two other plants in 2012, CEO
Mike Jennings said on Tuesday.
Jennings, speaking to analysts at the Barclays Capital 2011 CEO Energy-Power Conference, said that early next year, a month-long plant-wide turnaround is slated for the company's 155,300-bpd Tulsa, Oklahoma refinery.
A major turnaround will take place at its 105,000-bpd refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, he said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority