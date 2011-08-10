版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 06:55 BJT

Holly Tulsa refinery operating normally -company

HOUSTON Aug 10 HollyFrontier's (HFC.N) 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Tulsa, Oklahoma, refining complex was operating normally on Wednesday following a brief Monday night power outage due to thunderstorms, a company spokesman said.

"The power outage lasted about 15 minutes," said HollyFrontier spokesman Neale Hickerson. "All units were restarted."

The ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Ponca City, Oklahoma, refinery located 94 miles west of Tulsa, continues to restart after losing power in a thunderstorm on Monday night. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐