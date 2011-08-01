Hovensa says St. Croix ops normal; begins storm prep

HOUSTON Aug 1 Hovensa LLC's 350,000 barrel per day (bpd) St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, refinery was operating normally on Monday, but beginning preparations for a possible tropical storm in the coming days, a spokesman said.

"We are aware of this system and taking appropriate precautions," the spokesman said. "Otherwise, operations are normal."

A tropical wave causing thunderstorms in the Lesser Antilles islands has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, U.S. forecasters said on Monday.

Hovensa is joint-venture between Hess Corp (HES.N) and Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), Venezuela's national oil company. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)