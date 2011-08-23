UPDATE 1-Coast Guard says U.S. V.I. port remains shut

* Hovensa refinery continues operating

* Coast Guard inspecting port of possible damage (Updates with port still shut)

HOUSTON Aug 22 A U.S. Virgin Islands port supplying the 350,000 barrel-per-day Hovensa LLC refinery in St. Croix remained shut on Monday for inspection following the passage of Hurricane Irene, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard had planned to reopen the St. Croix port on Monday.

The Hovensa refinery continued operating during Irene's passage on Sunday over St. Croix, but the refinery's port was closed by the Coast Guard due to hazardous conditions caused by the storm. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)