UPDATE 1-Hovensa plans Q4 work at St.Croix refinery

* Scope of planned work not disclosed

* First major downtime since Q1 2011 reconfiguration

Oct 4 Hovensa LLC on Tuesday said it will conduct maintenance at its 350,000 barrel per day refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands in the fourth quarter.

"We will continue to meet customer commitments while this work is completed," company spokesperson David Roznowski said in an email.

He did not disclose specifics about the maintenance.

In Q1 2011, Hovensa permanently shut down 150,000 bpd of capacity at the refinery and reconfigured the rest of the plant. The refinery's products are largely sold into the U.S. East Coast market, where Hess has a large retail footprint.

Most of the refinery's crude oil supply comes from Venezuela.

The refinery is jointly-owned by Hess Corp ( HES.N ) and Petroleos de Venezuela SA PDVSA.UL .

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)